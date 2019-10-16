YHA Announce Summer Accommodation in Opoutere

YHA New Zealand are delighted to announce the handover of the former YHA Opoutere to the Wharekawa Adventure Education Trust which will include summer accommodation offerings.

The Opoutere hostel shut its doors in April 2018 following winter closures and low occupancy over a number of years. YHA New Zealand has been working with a local group, now formalised as the Wharekawa Adventure Education Trust (WAET), since early 2018 to facilitate handover of the property to deliver outdoor education programmes for youth. With the formalisation of the Trust now complete, YHA are able to announce the Trust’s intention to also provide visitor accommodation over the peak summer period.

Mark Wells, YHA New Zealand’s Chief Executive, is particularly pleased to see the development go public. “We have worked together for many months to realise the vision of Wharekawa, with strong support from the Thames Coromandel District Council. We are especially supportive of this initiative, which aligns directly with the gazetted purpose of the site to deliver programmes for the benefit of youth.”

“YHA Opoutere was a very special location for many of our members, guests and staff over the years. To find a group so passionate about supporting youth development in line with our own mission and values, and who are able to offer that summer accommodation, was an excellent outcome for all parties,” says Mr Wells. “We know several families who loved the site as they would a family bach, so this development will be great news for them.”

In support of this development, Wharekawa Adventure Education Trust has entered into a new lease with the Thames Coromandel District Council who own the land, and purchased the improvements on site from YHA. They plan to offer visitor accommodation from December 1 2019, with outdoor education programmes commencing in early 2020.

“We’re really excited about the future and the programmes we can offer,” says spokesperson for WAET, Alistair Luke. “We’ve really appreciated the work YHA have put in to help us bring this dream to life. We can’t wait to get started.”

The Thames Coromandel District Council is similarly delighted with the result. “The gazetted purpose of the site has always been to deliver programmes for the benefit of youth,” says Council representative Jon Muston. “The intended use of this site demonstrates a really excellent alignment with this purpose and we’re very appreciative of the collaboration between YHA New Zealand and Wharekawa Adventure Education Trust to make this happen.”

WAET are finalising their booking system and intend to offer bookings to YHA members before opening these to the public. Booking information is expected to be provided to YHA members in early November.

