Aroa Biosurgery appoints new Vice President

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: Aroa Biosurgery

Aroa Biosurgery appoints new Vice President, Commercial

17 October 2019

Auckland, NZ. Aroa Biosurgery, a New Zealand-headquartered, emerging global leader for tissue regeneration products used in complex wounds and soft tissue repair, has announced the appointment of a highly experienced U.S. based executive, Brad Adams, to the new position of Vice President, Commercial.

Aroa Chief Executive Brian Ward welcomed the appointment of Mr. Adams, who brings 20 years of experience in the strategic sales and marketing of medical devices within the United States medical system.

“We are delighted to welcome Brad Adams to the senior team of Aroa. His deep experience of the U.S. market will bring real value for us as we look to build on our clinical success with EndoformTM products,” says Mr. Ward.

Prior to his recent role as Vice President, Sales at Acell INC. – a Columbia, MD based regenerative medicine company, Mr Adams had more than 15 years within the Smith & Nephew and Johnson & Johnson families of companies, much of it in senior sales and marketing roles.

“Brad joins us at an important moment for Aroa as we look to accelerate our U.S. growth. His background in growing and managing sales teams will help us fully leverage last year’s formation of Appulse, our 50% marketing joint venture with Hydrofera,” says Mr. Ward.

Appulse has recently increased its field sales team by five people to thirty and Aroa opened a new office in San Diego in September to provide further sales support.

Mr Adams says he is excited to join Aroa after much of his career spent with a mix of very large and small organisations.

“I am excited by the focus, energy and innovation Aroa has already brought to the tissue regeneration market in the United States and am looking forward to playing my part in the next wave of growth,” Mr Adams says.

Mr Adams is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He holds a Masters of Health Administration (Medical College of Virginia), Bachelor of Arts with distinction, (Virginia Military Institute), and has undertaken professional courses at Harvard Business School and The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

ENDS

