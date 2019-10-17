Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Showcase to boost technology uptake in manufacturing

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Callaghan Innovation

Callaghan Innovation is creating a nationwide Industry 4.0 showcase network to help more Kiwi manufacturers embrace new technology and innovate to remain globally competitive.

The fourth industrial revolution, termed Industry 4.0, is delivering vast improvements to businesses in many sectors. It involves the fusion and application of technologies from robotics and automation to data analytics, mixed reality and artificial intelligence.

“A new Industry 4.0 Demonstration Network will bring these tools to life for manufacturers across the country in relatable and practical ways, and in real-world settings,” says Nathan Stantiall who is the Programmes Group Manager at Callaghan Innovation.

“Kiwi manufacturers are good at highly customised manufacturing, often in high-value niches. But Industry 4.0 is enabling our competitors to perform this kind of manufacturing at mass production cost – and they stand to beat us at our own game.”

Recognising a serious need to lift Industry 4.0 uptake in New Zealand manufacturing, the Government has committed budget funding over four years to roll out the initiative. It will include a mobile Industry 4.0 showcase, a network of site visits and ‘Smart Factory’ tours, with up to two factories demonstrating deeper Industry 4.0 engagement.

Search underway for delivery partner

Callaghan Innovation is currently looking for a partner, or partners, to deliver the Industry 4.0 Demonstration Network, and there is still time for interested providers to apply for the high profile $5.04 million contract.

“This is a rare opportunity to make a pivotal positive impact on the productivity and competitiveness of New Zealand firms,” says Mr Stantiall.

“Essentially we need a partner that can present Industry 4.0 concepts in relatable ways so manufacturers see a clear path to incorporating these technologies and realising the benefits.”

The request for proposals (RFP) for the four-year supply contract close on 31 October 2019. The opportunity is currently advertised on the Government Electronic Tenders Service with more information at www.gets.govt.nz – RFx ID 21637319.

More Industry 4.0 activity

• Check out our Industry 4.0 Hub for more information about Industry 4.0 including case studies and a providers map.

• Callaghan Innovation is leading a manufacturing trek to Singapore from 21 October, with over 20 businesses interested in learning how to start, scale and sustain their adoption and development of Industry 4.0 technologies.

• Many innovative Kiwi manufacturers have informative profiles on Scale-Up NZ.


