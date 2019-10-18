Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Calling all first home buyers

Friday, 18 October 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: Murchison Homes

The Great Build Up, a brand new initiative by Murchison Homes, is set to make its debut on Monday 21 October 2019 and will give one individual or couple - first home buyers - the opportunity of a lifetime: a free mortgage for one year.

The Great Build Up is a unique response to the challenges first home buyers are facing to get on the housing ladder. It also reflects the creativity that Murchison Homes drives into its business as it looks to reimagine the showhome experience.

As part of The Great Build Up, owner and operator Marty Murchison and his talented team will build a beautiful new home in Ravenswood, North Canterbury, for the individual or couple and pay their mortgage for the first year up to the value of $25,000. In return, the individual or couple - who need to meet set financial criteria to qualify - will open their doors as a showhome on weekends for 12 months (with a weekend off each month) and share their building and living experience with visitors to the showhome.

Marty Murchison says he is excited to help a deserving individual or couple get their first home while paving the way for a new showhome model that revolutionises the status quo.

“First and foremost, it is a privilege to be able to give an individual or couple the chance to get ahead in life. We are so looking forward to the selection process and to go on a very special journey with the chosen individual or couple. We will work closely with them to build on the blueprint we have, so the home speaks to their needs and style.

“We are also looking forward to flipping the standard showhome concept on its head. It’s not uncommon for people in the market for a new build to feel pressure when they are on the showhome circuit. Understandably, they want to be able to consider their options and hear genuine experiences from people that have been through the build experience.

“We have never been about ‘the hard sell,’ and always aim to make the experience feel as comfortable as possible but are looking forward to building on this experience with the input of genuine brand ambassadors for Murchison Homes who can share their story as it is unfolding.”

Interested candidates can register their details now, but the full terms and conditions of The Great Build Up will be on the Murchison Homes website at www.murchisonhomes.co.nz from 9am, Monday 21 October 2019. Entries close 5pm, Sunday 10 November 2019 with shortlisting, interviewing, and selection by Saturday 7 December 2019. Building will commence Monday 20 January 2020.

