Awards help farmers put spotlight on environmental progress



It’s never been more important for farmers to showcase to fellow New Zealanders the work they’re doing to lighten their environmental footprint, Federated Farmers says.

"We’re in the middle of a national debate on the best regulatory settings to help drive improved water quality in our rivers and lakes. Some of the talk might drive an impression that we’re in some sort of downward environmental spiral, when the truth is many farmers up and down the nation are putting in huge amounts of sustainability and biodiversity enhancement work," Feds environment spokesperson Chris Allen says.

Deadlines for the 2019 Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Horizons, Wellington and Waikato have already passed, but it’s not too late for farmers in eight other regions around New Zealand.

"The awards process is a great chance to measure your own stewardship initiatives and successes against regional peers, to learn from others at BFEA networking and awards events, and to receive constructive advice and feedback from the growers and agribusiness professionals who serve on judging panels," Allen says.

"The advanced techniques some of these winners practise tend to become mainstream within a few years. They’re ahead of the curve."

"It is quite an effort to properly prepare an Awards entry but - as previous winners and entrants attest - it is rewarding for you, your families, staff and businesses."

There is plenty of advice and information - as well as video interviews with former entrants - at the NZ Farm Environment Trust website, https://www.nzfeatrust.org.nz/

