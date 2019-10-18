An enviable opportunity abounds in Kaiaua

A spectacular fattening and equine property with quality accommodation and farm amenities, is on the market after more than 50 years of family ownership.

In the rolling hills of Kaiaua at the southern end of the Hunua Ranges, lies Nesley Park – a covetable 380 hectare slice of rural New Zealand, that has been in the Olsen family since the mid-1960s.

As the time draws near for the current owners to hang up their boots, this substantial farm on some of the best land in the district, is expected to attract national attention from astute buyers.

In the 1800s and early 20th century, this area of Kaiaua was known for its prized Kauri gum, and Kauri logs were moved down the creek and onto timber wagons to be drawn to Kaiaua by bullock wagons.

Nesley Park still boasts magnificent stands of Kauri, along with other impressive native trees, with the Olsen family proactive in covenanting part of their property to protect these respected specimens and tracts of native bush by way of a QEII National Trust block.

With easy to rolling contour suitable for an easily-managed sheep and beef operation, the farm has been faithfully-farmed with a high attention to detail and is a productive fattening property. Karl Davis and Lee Carter of Bayleys Waikato are marketing Nesley Park and say the property’s potential for a new owner is exciting.

“With around 380 hectares in total and close to 70 percent of that in high-quality grazing land, the property has the capacity to carry more stock than the conservative numbers currently being run,” explains Davis.

“Today the farm is supporting around 1,000 ewes and 280 cattle, so there are options to lift the numbers and realise more from the property.

“The land could be used as a dairy grazing property and there are some viable avenues to increase production should a new owner wish to go down that path.”

Reflective of a well-managed and consistently fertilised pasture regime along with good rainfall credentials, this land grows fat lambs, quality beef, and has proven to be ideal for horses. The Olsens have enjoyed the equine side of the property which could be further built-upon – with existing stabling and other facilities in place to support this.

Mr Carter says while Nesley Park has a conclusive track record as a well-performing family-run fattening unit, should a new owner wish to play a more hands-off role and enjoy the lifestyle aspects of the farm, a manager could effectively oversee the day-to-day running of the operation.

“There’s good manager and worker accommodation on the property sited away from the main homestead to allow privacy and some distance,” he explains.

The property also represents inherent substantial long-term opportunity given that it is held in 13 individual titles.

Mr Davis says that in line with changing land uses around the country and throughout the Franklin district, there could be scope for a new owner to look at rejigging the titles to allow for smaller block options.

“That’s something that could be explored to maximise the value of the land.”

Extensively-renovated to exacting standards in the early 2000s, the split-level main homestead – with four spacious bedrooms, family and dining rooms, sunken lounge with a large open fireplace, billiard room, three bathrooms, office and feature parquet flooring – is described as having rural sophistication.

“This north-east facing home is set back from the road, accessed by a mature tree-lined driveway and is surrounded by immaculately-landscaped grounds, with a feature pond and a flood-lit tennis court,” says Mr Carter.

“It’s set up for a relaxing and exceptional lifestyle with plenty of room for all the family and convenient proximity to amenities including sought-after schools across all levels.”

Additional fact file

Property Name:

Nesley Park.

Address:

11 Workman Road, Kaiaua.

Total Land Area:

380 hectares (more or less) held in 13 titles with flexible boundary realignments possible.

Effective grazing land:

Approximately 260 hectares.

Trees:

Approximately 122 hectares, including a QEII bush block (95% indigenous, 5% exotic, exceptional Kauri grove).

Contour:

Easy to rolling, with flat portions.

Pasture:

Fertile land with an excellent annual fertiliser history.

Soils:

Clay, with loam topsoil.

Water:

• High-quality 66.5 metre deep bore to main farm.

• Spring water from a stony-bottom creek.

Fencing:

Post and rail fencing, 7 wire post & batten on the bulk of the farm (to a very high standard) and suitable for equine use.

Stock numbers (presently):

• 1,000 ewes

• 180 2-year-old cattle

• 100 yearling cattle.

Infrastructure:

• Four-stand woolshed

• Night pens for 480 sheep, serviced by very good sheep yards

• Large well-built cattle yards with race and head bail

• Well-designed loading facilities for sheep, horses and cattle

• 410m farm airstrip with concrete fertiliser pad

• Large stable box complex with tack room, feed bins, automatic water supply, electric roller door, excellent security lighting system, and generous storage area.

Accommodation:

• Split-level, four-bedroom 350sqm main homestead with floodlit tennis court, set in landscaped grounds with pond, and multiple access points

• Three-bedroom manager’s home with easy access off Workman Road

• Workers’ accommodation.

Natural features:

Historic Kauri trees, tanekaha and rimu trees, liquid amber around the perimeter of the property, an abundance of other exotic trees, QEII National Trust bush block, with all titles having sea views to the Firth of Thames and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Method of Sale

Tender (unless sold prior)

Closing 4pm, Thursday 28th November 2019 96 Ulster Street, Hamilton, New Zealand





