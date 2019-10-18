Avanti Finance Limited wins Corporate Citizenship Award

Auckland, NZ: On 16th October 2019, Avanti Finance Limited (“Avanti Finance”), a New Zealand based non-bank lender and finance company, won the Equifax Corporate Citizenship Award at the Financial Services Federation 2019 awards ceremony.

This award is used to recognise a company that has demonstrably embraced corporate social responsibility and community involvement, either through sustainable resource management initiatives or through support for a project that is beneficial to their given community, region or New Zealand as a whole.

Avanti Finance was praised for its multitude of community-conscious works, including the provision of volunteer days to staff, adoption of the Living Wage for all permanent employees, participation in The Big Sleepout and sponsorship of Duffy Books, as well as backing a multitude of charities and green initiatives.

“I am really proud of the Avanti Finance team and delighted that we have received recognition for our efforts in our community.” explains Mark Mountcastle, Avanti Finance CEO.

Avanti Finance is a member of the Financial Services Federation, a non-profit organisation representing New Zealand’s responsible, non-bank financial institutions.





© Scoop Media

