Vintners Retreat wins award for Best Group & Family Villa



Blenheim, NZ. Oct 19, 2019 – Vintners Retreat has been named as the ‘Best Group & Family Villa Retreat – NZ’ in the 2019 Global Hospitality Awards by LUXlife Magazine.

Vintners Retreat was humbled and proud, to be notified of our nomination. As the criteria was centred around services on offer, guest feedback and market reputation, we are “absolutely stoked” to win this award!

Delivering a world class visitor experience is one of the key objectives for New Zealand Tourism. Success is being seen internationally as a desirable, high quality destination and even small operators such as Vintner’s Retreat have an important role meeting increasing customer expectations.

For the fourth year in a row LUXlife aims to showcase the most dynamic, dedicated and driven companies from across the hospitality market through its 2019 Hospitality Awards. Everyone from hotels to tour operators, coach companies to consultants and everyone in between, we have gathered together the best companies and individuals in this fast-paced market and given them a unique platform through which they can share the secrets behind their success.

Discussing on the success of these deserving winners, Steve Simpson, Coordinator, stated: “This year’s celebration of the Hospitality Awards is truly special, and I am immensely proud of the hard work all of our winners have put in to their businesses and driving themselves to win one of these coveted awards. Congratulations to all of my winners, I hope your future endeavours are equally successful.”

The Global Hospitality Awards are designed to reward and recognise the businesses, and the people behind them, who work tirelessly to achieve industry leading success, client satisfaction and market growth. Vintner’s Retreat consistently provides the very best customer service, with a special focus on family and groups.

Shane Mitchell-Bathgate (Manager) “It is not about over the top attitudes and fake smiles; it is about meaningful connections on a human level and providing the care and attention which we would hope to receive ourselves.”

Kerry Mitchell-Bathgate (Manager) “It is the ‘little’ things we do, that show our guests we really do care about them. Our guests’ become part of our Vintners Retreat ‘family’, There might be no birthday or Christmas cards but plenty of hugs!!

Gisela P (from Nelson) wrote this review on Trip Advisor, July 2019;

Beautiful property - outstanding staff!

After a challenging day, with cancelled flights I had to spend a night in Marlborough at very short notice. I phoned ahead and booked a room at the Vintners Retreat. When I arrived 2 hours later at 10pm, after a long drive on a cold winters night, I got an incredibly warm welcome from Kerry at reception. She had warmed up my room and even turned on my electric blanket, so that everything was cosy for me the minute I stepped in the door.

The rooms are incredibly spacious, with a full kitchen and massive bathroom too. Plus the location is awesome - set amongst beautiful vineyards and handy to the airport too.

My only regret is that I couldn't stay longer to enjoy the wonderful facilities here. But quite honestly, as superb as the property is, it is the welcoming nature of the managers that really sets it apart. Nothing is a problem and they go above and beyond to ensure your stay is what you need it to be. In my case a quick sleep before a very early flight. But they would make a longer stay totally memorable I'm sure.

I can't recommend this property highly enough! Thank you for saving my day.

To find out more about these prestigious awards, and the dedicated establishments that have been selected for them, please visit www.lux-review.com/ where you can view our winners supplement and full winners list.



