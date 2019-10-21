10 charges against heat pump servicing company

The Commerce Commission has laid ten charges under the Fair Trading Act 1986 against Ocean Contracting Limited (also trading as Ocean Heatmaster) for representations made during servicing of heat pumps.

The Commission alleges that Ocean Contracting misled consumers by telling them that their heat pumps were leaking refrigerant gas and that it would cost between $180 and $400 to “top up” the refrigerant gas.

The Commission alleges that none of the complainants’ heat pumps required a refrigerant top-up, and the evidence gathered by the Commission suggests that Ocean Contracting did not actually carry out the gas top-ups which it held out as necessary.

All ten complainants are from Otago or Southland and received cold calls from Ocean Contracting in 2016 or 2017, later followed by a visit to service their heat pumps. Most complainants are retired.

As this matter is now before the Court the Commission will make no further comment at this time.

