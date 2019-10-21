Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ITF welcomes additional vocational training places

Monday, 21 October 2019, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Industry Training Federation

The Industry Training Federation warmly welcomes the Government's announcement of significant additional places for Trades Academy and Gateway programmes for next year.

Trades Academies provide secondary school students the opportunity to experience vocational training in in a tertiary environment, while Gateway provides direct exposure to workplaces, and employers who offer formal workplace training and apprenticeships.

Both programmes lead to NCEA and industry credits aligned to Vocational Pathways. This provides young people a coherent qualification and a genuine head start on apprenticeships and other industry qualifications.

Critically, they also provide exposure for young people to a wide range of career and employment possibilities, to help them find their pathway beyond school.

"Seven out of 10 school leavers don't go to university immediately, and the other three will enter the workforce eventually. That means we need each and every one of our young people to get a glimpse of the world of work before leaving school and making important decisions about their next steps" says ITF Chief Executive Josh Williams.

"We know that earlier exposure to employment options and possibilities means young people are more likely to be employed, they have a chance to 'try before they buy' different options, and broaden their horizons and aspirations about workforce possibilities."

Recent earnings research has also demonstrated the financial rewards for young people who take up 'earn and learn' options when they leave school, with ITO apprentices having earned $165,000 on average more than university graduates by age 28, while also avoiding an average student loan of $30,000.

"Backing Gateway programmes also means we are steering young people to good employers who look after people from a skills and qualifications perspective, through offering formal workplace learning and apprenticeships" Mr Williams says. "At a time of rampant skills shortages, we should do whatever we can to steer young talent to employers who offer lifelong skills training and career progression."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Industry Training Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 