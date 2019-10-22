Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airport’s plan huge vote of confidence

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

Wellington Airport’s 20-year development plan is a huge step forward for the region, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central Chief Executive John Milford.

"Wellington Airport is to be applauded for this bold, innovative and exciting plan.

"It will play a huge part in driving the region’s economy forward well into the future.

"This is a huge vote of confidence that the region’s business, tourism, IT, and education sectors will continue to deliver the innovation, expertise, and quality that we are renowned for not just in New Zealand but also around the world.

"It’s essential the airport gets ahead of the expected doubling of travellers by 2040, and this will do that, and it will help future-proof the vital links our economy needs with our important markets.

"This plan underlines the urgency of building proper road and public transport links between the airport and the city and region otherwise the expected economic benefits will be squandered.

"Having a truly world-class air hub so close to the centre of city will further enhance our reputation as an easy and dependable place to do business, to study in, and to visit - all vital parts of our economy."


