Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Focus on Centreport Regeneration Now Insurance Finalised

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: CentrePort

22 October 2019


The regeneration of CentrePort has taken a major step forward with the finalisation of one of the largest insurance claims in New Zealand.

Nearly three years after the November 14 Kaikoura Earthquake caused major damage, CentrePort has finalised the port infrastructure claim with insurers for $472.5 million (net of deductibles). Adding the earlier finalised Commercial Property portfolio and Coldstore claims, the combined amount totals $667.2 million net of deductibles.

Chief Executive Derek Nind says three years of hard work has gone into getting to this point which marks a significant milestone for CentrePort as it plans for the future.

“It has been a great team effort involving CentrePort staff, insurance claim experts, assessors and engineers. I would also like to thank Vero, its co-insurers and Aon in assisting in the finalisation through what was a complex and challenging time.

“This means we can now proceed with the development of CentrePort’s regeneration with greater surety.

“The regeneration aims to deliver a 21st century logistics asset which is sustainable and brings benefit to the regional economy. It will provide an asset which connects with the communities and regions that we serve.

“CentrePort has also accomplished much over the last three years in improving port resilience, undertaking repairs and freeing up land to create options for long-term development,” said Mr Nind

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CentrePort on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 