Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airways NZ’s simulation technology bound for Malaysia

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand’s simulation technology bound for Malaysia

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – 22 OCTOBER 2019

Airways International Ltd is pleased to announce it has partnered with International Aeradio Ltd (IAL) to provide a turnkey tower simulator solution based on its TotalControl simulation technology for air traffic control training at Malaysia’s Mukah Airport.

Airways will provide IAL – a Malaysian-based integrator of aviation technologies – with a 220° LCD tower simulator including two controller positions and two pseudo pilot positions. The solution also includes a procedural simulator with one controller position.

The simulator build will begin in New Zealand in November, with installation and commissioning due onsite at Mukah Airport in February 2020. Airways will also provide maintenance support and training for the solution.

“We would like to congratulate IAL on this important project, and we look forward to working together to provide a fit-for-purpose simulation solution that meets air traffic control training needs now and for decades to come,” says Sharon Cooke, CEO of Airways International Ltd.

The Airways TotalControl simulation solution will be used by Malaysian air traffic controllers for training in the Kuching International Airport environment, where they can control traffic in exercises that mimic the real world. The simulator will imitate the full air traffic control flight information region using high fidelity 3D graphics, and simulating any weather conditions.

Airways’ Total Control simulation technology enhances the quality and speed of ATC training, significantly reducing on-the-job training time while the industry worldwide is under increased pressure to train enough air traffic controllers to meet demand.

Developed by Airways in partnership with New Zealand-based 3D graphics experts Animation Research Ltd, Total Control simulators combine photo-real graphics and lifelike simulation with easy to use exercise creation tools – enabling ANSPs to easily adapt exercises to suit their existing traffic and potential scenarios.

The Malaysian simulator contract follows the installation and commissioning of a 320° TotalControl LCD tower simulator for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Lebanon, in June 2019, as part of an advanced ATC simulation facility for training Lebanese air traffic controllers.

-- Ends --

© Scoop Media

Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

Making your world possible

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

Contact Airways New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 