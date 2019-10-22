Hotel management students receive boost from industry

22 October 2019

The inaugural winners of the New Zealand Hotel Industry Scholarships have been announced.

The scholarships were on offer to young New Zealanders entering their final year of degree study in hotel management.

The first two scholarships, managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) and Horwath HTL, have been awarded to:

• Imogen Graham

• Kate Sweeney

Alongside a prize of up to $3000 towards their course fees, the winners will have access to valuable connections to the industry. They will also gain entry to industry events including the New Zealand Hotel Industry Conference and Hotel Industry Awards Gala Dinner.

“Imogen and Kate both showed a real commitment to the industry in their applications,” says TIA Hotel Sector Manager Sally Attfield. “As well as recognising the value of the scholarships, both applicants demonstrated a genuine drive to succeed in the hotel industry. They each offered insightful comments in their interviews that showed a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Horwath HTL Director Stephen Hamilton says he is looking forward to seeing the scholarships support Imogen and Kate in their journeys and careers. “Both winners clearly have very bright futures ahead of them,” he says.

TIA and Horwath HTL are co-hosts of the New Zealand Hotel Industry Conference.

About the winners

Imogen Graham

Imogen was awarded the scholarship to put towards tuition fees for her Master of Global Management at Victoria University of Wellington.

“The scholarship will allow me to have a deeper understanding of the industry and the emerging trends regarding guest experiences and leadership challenges,” says Imogen.

“It will help with understanding hotels in New Zealand and their global positioning. Establishing connections in the hotel industry will offer a wider network for problem solving.”

Kate Sweeney

Kate is studying a Bachelor of Commerce, Majoring in Hotel and Tourism Management and Global Business at Lincoln University.

When asked what attracted her to the hotel sector, Kate said: “This job is one that is secure and will constantly stay interesting. No two days in the hotel sector are the same and the development within the sector ensures there are sustainable career outcomes.”

“Winning this scholarship will not only ease the financial pressure of covering my course costs, but it will give me an advantage against others in my career.”

About the co-hosts

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Hotel Sector

TIA’s hotel sector represents the interests of over 180 members throughout New Zealand, including international chains, large independent and privately owned hotels. TIA hotel sector members have more than 21,000 rooms, employ over 12,000 staff nationally, and earn annual revenues of more than $1.67 billion. TIA’s hotel members contribute to a monthly performance survey conducted by the Fresh Information Company.

Horwath HTL

Horwath HTL is a consulting firm specialising in the hotel, tourism, and leisure industries, providing specialist consulting services to a wide range of private sector clients and public sector stakeholders, including developers, investors, funders, owners, and operators. Horwath HTL is affiliated with Crowe Global, a network of more than 140 independent accounting and advisory services firms with 560 offices in more than 100 countries.

