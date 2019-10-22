Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supported employers key to trades training review says MTA

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association


The Motor Trade Association says the current review of vocational education will only succeed if it delivers the right support for employer-teachers and workplace classrooms.

While welcoming yesterday’s announcement that the Government has allocated more funds to encouraging young people into training, MTA CE Craig Pomare says that’s only part of the solution.

“You can throw all the money you like at getting more students, but without employers ready and able to take them on all you’ve got is a more disappointed and let down young people,’ Mr Pomare said.

“What we want to see from the Government is the same commitment to support the businesses owners who step up as teachers and open up their workplaces as the front-line of vocational education.”

Mr Pomare said little effort had been made over the years to train the trainer and to recognise the human and material investment employers put into the education system.

“For too long the policy and funding arguments have focussed around educational institutions like universities, polytechnic and ITOs,” Mr Pomare said.

“We often hear how teaching is a specialised skill, yet the untrained employer-teacher is just expected to box on and do the best they can. And that’s without even considering the intricacies of the vocational skill they’re actually teaching to the apprentice.”

Mr Pomare said it was essential for the Government, the newly-established New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology and the Workforce Development Councils to address this gap as part of the implementation of the Review of Vocational Education.

