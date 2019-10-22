Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ company fined NZ$36,000 for unsolicited messages

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages.

NZTA is required to pay NZ$ 36,000, while Mr. Anderson must pay a separate penalty of NZ$ 8,000.

Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs, investigated NZTA and Mr Anderson after receiving nearly 80 complaints of unsolicited messages being sent to registered New Zealand charities.

Internal Affairs’ Electronic Messaging Compliance Unit found NZTA and Mr Anderson sent more than 24,000 unsolicited messages sent between October 2015 and March 2018.

Jolene Armadoros, Director Digital Safety, says this prosecution should act as a deterrent to individuals and groups looking to profit from spam.

“This ruling has set a precedent for businesses on how cases such as these will be pursued moving forward” says Ms Armadoros.

“We are committed to assisting New Zealand businesses, achieve full compliance with the Act.

“However, when there is blatant non-compliance, and people are taken advantage of, we will take legal action” says Ms Armadoros.

To find compliancy resources, information and guidance visit: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Spam

To report an unsolicited commercial electronic message, text SPAM to 7726 or visit: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Spam-Complain-About-Spam

