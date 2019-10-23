NZICC fire

Auckland, 23 October 2019: On 22 October 2019 a significant fire started at the Fletcher Building Limited (“Fletcher Building”) construction site of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

All Fletcher Construction Company staff and subcontractors on the site were evacuated safely.

Once the fire has been extinguished and it is deemed safe to re-enter the site, investigations can commence to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. The Company will commence an investigation and will assist with all other investigations to be conducted.

Once the extent of the damage is known the Company will be able to determine the impact on the project delivery timeline, in consultation with SkyCity. It is expected there will be a material delay.

Fletcher Building confirms that Contract Works and Third Party Liability insurances are in place on the project.

Fletcher Building thanks the fire and emergency services teams for their hard work in challenging conditions to ensure the safety of all.

