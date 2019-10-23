Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Plus4 adds one more in Wellington

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 8:58 am
Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that Wellington adviser Calum MacLeod has joined the group.

Calum established his own company Policywise in late 2017, having identified an opportunity to better meet the needs of younger business owners and has built a strong reputation for client service. Before entering the financial services sector, Calum held senior sales roles in the highly competitive photocopier/printer business as a Senior Sales Manager for Toshiba and then a Strategic Account Manager for Fuji Xerox New Zealand following seven years overseas playing basketball.

When he was 19, Calum achieved a full athletic/academic scholarship to play basketball for the Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball team competing in the NCAA Division 1 in America. There he continued studying towards a BSc he had begun at Victoria University of Wellington. He then played for Valparaiso University’s Men’s Basketball team in Valparaiso Indiana where he completed his BSc in Physical Education, Sports Management and Business.

A Registered Financial Adviser (RFA), he provides personal and business financial risk solutions incorporating the use of life insurance, income protection, disability, trauma and health insurance, and advice to businesses on key person protection and group insurance plans. He also provides home and contents insurance to client’s families and businesses.

Calum works with a diverse range of clients including professional firms, independent clients, and small business operators. He joined Plus4 Insurance Solutions to provide his clients with the collective benefits of belonging to a national insurance adviser and broking group.

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, “Calum is an intelligent and enthusiastic financial services professional who has built a successful business. Given that Plus4 is a cooperative, the only specialist insurance and financial broking firm who is a member of the NZ Cooperatives Association, we are very selective about whom we ask to join our group. Our members need to not only have the necessary experience and expertise but also share our values. We are pleased to welcome Calum to Plus4.”

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has 47 advisers working from 15 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations to any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium-sized enterprises, their owners and their accountants.

