Kiwi auctioneers out to be the best in Australasia

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 3:29 pm
Press Release: REINZ

23 October 2019


Give ‘em a taste of Kiwi – Kiwi auctioneers out to be the best in Australasia

Kiwis Aaron Davis from Harcourts Auckland Regional Office and Robert Tulp from LJ Hooker Avnu will be representing New Zealand and taking on 17 of Australasia’s best auctioneers as they vie for the ultimate gavel at the 2019 Australasian Auctioneering Championships in Melbourne over the next two days.

The Aucklanders won the right to represent New Zealand by being the top two competitors at the 2019 REINZ National Real Estate Auctioneering Championships held earlier in the year. Each of the 15 Australian competitors placed in the top two in their own local state competitions.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Over the coming days we are looking forward to seeing some healthy competition as we see New Zealand and Australia’s best auctioneers battle it out for the title of being the best auctioneer in Australasia. No doubt there will be some extremely tough competition as every single one of our entrants is already a winner in their home state, so there’s a lot of pride involved.

“This year is the 21th anniversary of the competition, and so far, the Kiwis have brought home the trophy 8 times. The trophy resided in New Zealand for the past year, so let’s hope we can keep it on this side of the Tasman again this year,” continues Norwell.

“Good luck to all our competitors. May your nerves be calmed, your calls be loud, your diction be clear, your memory be sharp, and your maths skills be even sharper. We look forward to seeing you on stage,” she continues.

Kiwi competitor, Robert Tulp says: “We’ve been given the nickname ‘the ageing rookies’ but this week the Aussies will get to see a couple of veterans giving it their all to keep the cup in New Zealand!”

The Australasian Auctioneering Championships are jointly conducted by the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) and REINZ are only held in New Zealand once every four years.

Aaron Davis will compete today at 12.30pm (NZ time) and Robert Tulp will compete at 2.50pm (NZ time).

ENDS

ALSO:

