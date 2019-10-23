Dodson Motorsport Appoints David Sweas as CEO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – 23 October 2019 – Dodson Motorsport, the world leader in aftermarket dual-clutch transmission components for high-horsepower performance vehicles, has announced the appointment of David Sweas as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Sweas has wide-ranging experience within the global automotive industry, including engineering, business and financing roles. Dodson Motorsport co-founders Harry Dodson and Glenn Cupit will remain on the board of directors and Mr. Cupit will continue in his role as Director of R&D.



Following a period of rapid global growth for Dodson Motorsport, Mr. Sweas has been tasked with overseeing the next phase of expansion that will further develop the company’s operational systems, distribution channels and manufacturing capabilities. In addition, he will be working closely with Mr. Cupit and the R&D team to continue driving innovative, high-quality products to market.

Mr. Sweas previously worked at J.P. Morgan where he specialized in mergers and financings for global clients in the automotive original equipment and aftermarket sectors. He began his career as a mechanical engineer designing commercial vehicle electronics for Continental AG and construction machinery for Caterpillar Inc. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois and Master of Engineering Management and MBA degrees from Northwestern Kellogg.

“The ingenuity of Kiwi engineers never ceases to amaze,” Mr. Sweas said. “The team here at Dodson is impressive, and I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of it. We’re going to stay laser focused on the rapid R&D innovation and exceptional performance standards that have set us apart in the global marketplace over the past two decades while continuing to develop the internal systems needed to provide excellent customer service for our growing global dealer base.”

Board member Harry Dodson said “I’m excited to have someone of David’s caliber and background join the company and be a part of the next stage of our expansion.”

The move comes as part of a broader transformation for the company. In June, Tahi, the specialist investment arm of KiwiSaver provider Booster, announced a 35% ownership stake with proceeds earmarked to support product development and a move to a purpose-fitted facility.

Concurrently, Brendon Doyle of Booster was named as a board member and Henri Eliot was appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Board member and Director of R&D Glenn Cupit said “It is very beneficial that David joins Dodson Motorsport during this exciting next stage of the company. We look forward to working with such professionals as Henri, Brendon and David as we continue our rapid expansion.”

