New Board announced for The Chamber

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 6:56 pm
Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

New Board announced for The Chamber

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Board for 2019/2020 was announced at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday 23 October 2019.
The successful candidates are:

- Benjamin Badger, KPMG (re-elected)
- Melissa Davies, SilverDelta Ltd
- Paul Deavoll, Orion New Zealand Ltd
- Matthew Mark, Christchurch City Mission
- Charlotte Sullivan, Auburn Marketing
They will join the incumbent Board members:
- Erin Black, Beca
- Jenni Callaghan, EY
- Trevor Edwards, Superheat
- Shaun Hubbard, AECOM
- Olivier Lacoua, Novotel Christchurch Airport
- Craig Latimer, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise
- Andrew Logie, Andrew Logie Ltd

"We are extremely grateful to our Board members who provide their time and expertise to support The Chamber and our members," says Chief Executive Leeann Watson. "In particular I would like to thank those Board members who are stepping down - Past-President Hugh Lindo, previous Vice-President Stephen Bateman, Carl Davidson, and Amy Carter - whose combined years’ experience and contribution is much appreciated."

Ms Watson says the organisation was also proud to announce a new honorary life member at the AGM. "We are very pleased to bestow an honorary life membership on former Reserve Bank chairman and University of Canterbury Vice-Chancellor Dr Rod Carr. Dr Carr has led a very distinguished career to date - not least of which is his recent appointment as the country's most powerful climate leader, Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. Dr Carr was also a valued and engaged member of our Chamber Board from 2006-2018.

"This year has been a very positive one for The Chamber, both in terms of strong engagement with our members and financial performance. Along with our continued position as the home and voice of Canterbury business, I am greatly heartened that our organisation goes from strength to strength, and we continue to be seen as an important stakeholder in Canterbury and indeed nationally, with a strong voice on the issues that matter most to our members and our region."
