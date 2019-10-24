Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Napier Port 2019 trade volumes in line with forecasts

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 9:36 am
Press Release: Napier Port

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) trade volume data for the year to 30 September 2019 released today shows trading volumes in line with forecasts released at the time of the launch of its initial public offer in July of this year.

Napier Port intends to provide volume data updates on a quarterly basis as part of its reporting program on an ongoing basis. Napier Port’s 2019 financial results will be published on 19 November 2019.

Container Services

Combined export and import trade TEU volume of 267k was 2.5% above forecast for the year and 3.2% higher compared to 2018. Combined with fewer Discharge, Load, Restows (DLRs or ‘other container movements’) the total container TEU volume of 271k was 1% ahead of forecast and 2% ahead of the prior year.

Higher export volumes were driven by a record export season for apples, increased meat exports and decreased canned food / other food exports.

Missed calls due to weather events and shipping service changes contributed to lower container vessel calls than forecast.

Bulk Cargo

Bulk Cargo total volume of 3,404k Tonnes was 1% above forecast for the year. Log volumes were in line with forecasts, supported by higher log volumes from the Gisborne region during the fourth quarter. Other exports were lower than forecast due to fewer exports of bulk timber and lower tallow volumes, amongst other smaller categories.

Cruise Services

The 70 cruise vessel calls for the 2019 financial year were in line with forecasts and represented 22.8% growth compared to 2018.

Napier Port 2019 Trade Volume Data

Container Services
TEU (000s) FY2019
Actual		FY2019 ForecastFY2018
Actual		FY2017
Actual		FY2016
Actual
Container Services volumes
Total exports 134 132 130 142 128
Total imports 133 128 129 140 124
Other container movements 4 8 7 7 6
Total Container Services volume 271 269 266 288 257
Vessels
Container ship calls 303 314 329 372 358

Bulk Cargo
Kilotonnes FY2019
Actual		FY2019 ForecastFY2018
Actual		FY2017
Actual		FY2016
Actual
Log exports 2,581 2,500 2,208 1,630 1,208
Other exports 167 223 177 241 262
Imports 656 657 686 634 555
Total Bulk Cargo volume 3,404 3,380 3,071 2,506 2,025
Vessels
Charter vessel calls314 298 298262 240

Cruise Services
FY2019
Actual		FY2019 ForecastFY2018
Actual		FY2017
Actual		FY2016
Actual
Vessels
Cruise vessel calls 7070 57 5445

