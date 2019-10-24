Hal Crawford to Leave Mediaworks

Thursday, 24th October 2019



News Director Hal Crawford is to leave MediaWorks in February 2020 it has been announced today.



Having been with MediaWorks for over three years, Hal has decided to return to Australia with his family.



Hal Crawford said: “This newsroom is very dear to me and very dear to New Zealand. It’s a special place and very hard to walk away from. I have felt supported by a very fine group of people from the moment I walked in in 2016, and together we have achieved a lot and told some very important stories.”



While at the helm of Newshub, Hal has overseen the launch of The Project and The AM Show, the relaunch of the Newshub website and the steady rise of that website in both audience engagement and revenue. During Hal’s tenure the Newshub team has won several awards in TV, digital and radio, and comprehensively covered big events such as the 2017 election and the Christchurch mosque shootings.



CEO Michael Anderson said:



“I know this has been a really hard decision for Hal and it is one he has made for family reasons. He has been talking to me for some months about his family’s desire to move home and he confirmed with me a couple of weeks ago he wants to be back in time for the 2020 school year.



“Hal has achieved a huge amount in his time with us. Newshub has gone from strength to strength under his leadership - for which he should be very proud. I am incredibly sorry to see him go and wish him all the very best.”



A search for Hal’s replacement will commence immediately.



-ENDS-





