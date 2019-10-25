Air NZ wins Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award

25 October 2019

Air New Zealand wins Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award

Air New Zealand has been recognised for its contribution to growing a sustainable tourism industry at the New Zealand Tourism Awards, winning the Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence category for businesses with more than $6m annual turnover.

The accolade acknowledges the airline’s successful development of initiatives that provide high-value, positive outcomes for tourism and deliver economic benefit to the country, while making progress towards environmental and community sustainability.

Air New Zealand demonstrates leadership through a range of initiatives including saving more than 17,300 tonnes of carbon since it began plugging aircraft into electric ground power while on the gate, partnering with the Department of Conservation to bring birdsong back to New Zealand’s iconic Great Walks, and working with local stakeholders and iwi in regions such as Tairāwhiti Gisborne to promote a sustainable tourism industry.

The airline has also been instrumental in the launch and ongoing promotion of ‘Tiaki – Care for New Zealand’, which aims to educate domestic and international visitors around ways to experience the country while respecting local culture and protecting New Zealand for future generations.

Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Networks & Alliances Officer, Nick Judd says sustainability is at the heart of New Zealand’s tourism value proposition, and that growing a sustainable tourism industry for all New Zealanders is a priority.

“It is the airline’s goal to play a pivotal role in enabling the New Zealand tourism sector to deliver economic prosperity while enhancing natural and cultural resources and providing outstanding experiences for New Zealanders and visitors.”

“We are proud of our progress contributing to the development of a sustainable tourism sector that will deliver economic prosperity, while being mindful of New Zealand’s natural environment. It is our goal to embed sustainability in our DNA, and to supercharge New Zealand's success socially, environmentally and economically to ensure a strong, vibrant business into the future.”

Further information on Air New Zealand’s sustainability efforts can be found in the airline’s latest Sustainability Report.

