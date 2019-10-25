Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Company DataTorque to Modernise Guyana’s Tax System

Friday, 25 October 2019, 9:54 am
Press Release: DataTorque

Following a competitive international tender, DataTorque has won the contract to improve revenue mobilisation and tax administration for the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

DataTorque’s modern, fit for purpose tax system will replace the GRA’s current tax system allowing them to comprehensively automate its tax administration.

“DataTorque is proud to be helping the GRA to modernise their tax system so they can fund essential public services and infrastructure,” said Bill Chatwin, Managing Director.

“Our system will make it easier for the GRA to expand its tax base, particularly with a growing oil and gas industry. It will enable GRA to provide greater online self-service options to taxpayers and greater surety around their tax obligations. These tools are crucial for growing the Government’s revenue.”

Guyana’s tax reform goals include promoting compliance through education and delivering quality services with responsible enforcement programmes for the economic wellbeing of the people of Guyana.

The contract is the first for DataTorque in South America, and follows successful existing partnerships in the Caribbean region with governments in The Bahamas, Barbados and Haiti.

“We are committed to this region and our team is now enjoying working with our partners in Guyana so we can assist them to achieve their tax reform goals. For us it’s about collective success - working together to provide our tax reform expertise and best of breed technology, to contribute to the economic wellbeing of the people of Guyana,” said Bill Chatwin.

DataTorque is a New Zealand technology business born of a simple understanding that when everyone contributes, everyone benefits. Founded in 1994 its taxation, customs and transport systems are trusted by governments in Africa, The Americas, Europe and the Pacific to collect billions of dollars of public revenue, so their countries can continue to advance. It’s a story of collective success.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from DataTorque on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 