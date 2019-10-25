Teacher and student injured on falling scaffold

A school board of trustees was sentenced at the Tokoroa District Court yesterday after a mobile scaffold toppled over, injuring a teacher and student.

Mobile scaffolding was erected in Forest View High School’s auditorium to assist with setting up lighting for plays and assemblies. In June 2018 a teacher and student fell from the 3.9 metre high working platform of the scaffold after it tipped over as it was being moved. Both were knocked unconscious and suffered serious lacerations, fractures and brain injuries.

WorkSafe’s Chief Inspector Investigations Hayden Mander said the school had not developed a safe system of work around the use of the mobile scaffold.

“There were no policies or procedures in place around working from heights, or for student involvement in the use of the scaffold,” he said.

“With no safe systems in place students and staff were exposed to a very real risk of injury and this incident could have had catastrophic consequences.”

The judge imposed a health and safety project order under section 155 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 in place of a fine. Reparation of $100,000 was also ordered.

The order will require The Forest View High School Board of Trustees to prepare and present a safety presentation at the National Conference of the School Trustees Association in 2020, with a focus on the need to develop and implement a suitable risk management system for in the classroom and extra-curricular activities. As well as this they are also required to prepare a safety article for New Zealand’s online school bulletin, He Pitopito Korero.

In 2018, 2136 workers were away from work for a week or longer as the result of a fall from heights, said Mr Mander.

“The risks associated with working from heights are well known and this is why it remains a key focus area for WorkSafe as a regulator.”

For more information around the safe use of scaffolding visit the WorkSafe website.



