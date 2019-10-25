Chief Executive Judy Chen leaves TECNZ

Judy Chen is stepping down as Chief Executive of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ). She has held the position for the past two years and will be leaving the association in January 2020.

“It has been a privilege to have represented our members and the wider inbound tourism industry as we have many incredible people and products contributing towards our country’s number one export sector.”

“Being able to share our knowledge to assist others to succeed and hopefully making a difference has been an extremely rewarding experience,” she says.

Anna Black, TECNZ Board Chair, commended Chen’s contribution to the association. “Judy’s passionate drive has delivered outstanding results in our member engagement activities as well as raising the profile and relevancy of the value of our sector.”

“As an organisation TECNZ is performing very strongly, playing a key role in advocating for inbound tourism businesses,” she says.

“Judy has done a tremendous job and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”



