Rubrik Delivers Next-Generation Data Management

Rubrik provides autonomous, policy-driven data management for NetApp with access to NetApp SnapDiff APIs across data centres and clouds

October 25, 2019 — Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ Company, and NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced Rubrik Cloud Data Management’s technology integration with NetApp’s proprietary SnapDiff APIs, bringing next-generation data services and orchestration to enterprises.

Together, Rubrik and NetApp provide business continuity via data mobility across data centre and cloud, decrease time to market for new feature development, increase ROI with smarter data usage, and support ever-increasing data privacy regulations and compliance.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Rubrik brings unprecedented levels of data control and visibility on top of the NetApp Data Fabric. By leveraging integration with SnapDiff APIs across data centres and clouds, Rubrik delivers the following benefits for NetApp customers:

• Autonomous, policy-driven data management optimised for cloud-scale environments;

• Hybrid multi-cloud data orchestration via API-driven platform for consistent workflows and self-service automation;

• Google-like file search across entire data repository at rapid speeds and granular file extraction;

• Data compliance and governance services, such as ransomware recovery and data classification, via a proprietary metadata framework that aggregates intelligence on data changes, user permissions, and access activity;

• Hybrid cloud application failover/failback via cloud-native services.

“Our deep collaboration with NetApp radically simplifies how organisations manage and orchestrate data within a hybrid or multi-cloud environment,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Rubrik. “We’re excited to partner up with NetApp to deliver innovative enterprise solutions that enable far more sophisticated cloud usage for business agility and flexibility.”

“Our close technology collaboration with Rubrik helps our customers amplify the value of their data residing on-premises or in hybrid multi-cloud,” said Octavian Tanase, senior vice president, ONTAP at NetApp. “Together, Rubrik and NetApp deliver modern, comprehensive solutions that help our customers maximise the value of their data, from simplifying data lifecycle management to driving cloud mobility.”

Rubrik will showcase this solution at the upcoming NetApp INSIGHT 2019 conference in Las Vegas during October 28-30. For more information, visit Booth 207 and attend session Policy-Driven Data Management and Cloud Mobility with Rubrik and NetApp.

Availability

Rubrik Cloud Data Management support for NetApp SnapDiff APIs will come in the Andes 5.X release. This is expected to be Generally Available in early 2020.

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers a single software platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. As organizations of all sizes adopt cloud-first policies, they rely on Rubrik’s Polaris SaaS platform to unify data for security, governance, and compliance. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

