Abbie Reynolds award important for business and sustainability



The Board and Management Award in this year’s Women of Influence Awards is significant because of the many achievements of winner Abbie Reynolds and because her work is all about sustainability, says BusinessNZ.

As Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council, Abbie works with some of New Zealand’s largest companies on business solutions for key sustainability issues such as climate change, future of work, changing consumer expectations and governance.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the work of the Sustainable Business Council was enormously important in generating business support for sustainability, and Abbie Reynolds’ highly valued work at Board and management level was the critical element in this success.

