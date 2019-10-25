Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Torpedo7 opens its doors in Rotorua in time for Summer

Friday, 25 October 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Torpedo7

Kiwi outdoor adventure retailer Torpedo7 opens in Rotorua this Saturday, 26 October 2019.

The spacious new 1095m² store located in Rotorua Central mall will offer a full range of products across bike, snow, water, outdoor and moto, as well as a specialist onsite bike workshop – providing gear repair, safety checks and maintenance services.

Simon West, CEO, Torpedo7, says the retailer is thrilled to bring a range of international and local adventure clothing and equipment, camping gear and bikes to Rotorua just in time for summer, including Torpedo7’s own range.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers in the Rotorua area a great range of products, coupled with an outstanding in store experience through our range of services – including on our onsite bike maintenance workshop and our passionate store team.”

“We have an expert team on board who live and breathe adventure and know the ins and outs of the walking and bike tracks nearby as well as all the best camping spots”.

The new store will open 7 days a week from Saturday, employing approximately 20 team members.

The new store in Rotorua follows 7 store openings for the retailer in the past 18 months, as the brand continues to expand its footprint across the country. Torpedo7 opens at Tauranga crossing on Friday 15 November.


