Talent acquires ManpowerGroup NZ IT business, Experis

Monday, 28 October 2019, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Talent

Talent acquires ManpowerGroup NZ IT business, Experis


28 October 2019 – Talent has announced the acquisition of ManpowerGroup’s New Zealand IT business, Experis.

Talent and ManpowerGroup have worked closely to create a structure and strong working relationship to ensure a seamless transition for Experis’ people, contractors and customers.

ManpowerGroup’s ANZ Managing Director Richard Fischer said Talent was the ideal organisation to take over the business.

“Talent has an exceptional reputation, and their genuine care for people, customers and contractors was critical for us in making this decision.”

Talent APAC CEO Mark Nielsen said the process had resulted in a successful outcome for both parties.

“It was a pleasure working with Richard Fischer and the team to create an outcome that benefits Experis’ contractors, customers and the team. We are working closely to ensure the transition is seamless as possible.”

Country Manager Bianca Jones said the acquisition was a significant milestone in the business’ growth in the New Zealand market.

“Our focus going forward is on ensuring contractors and customers are given the best possible level of service through the transition process and thereafter. We continue to improve our contractor digital product and expand our contractor experience offering. However, just as importantly we will aim to provide support to our contractors in areas outside of the normal professional relationship with a huge drive on wellbeing,” Jones said.

The acquisition follows a period of considerable growth and success for Talent New Zealand, after being named recently as a finalist in SEEK’s Large Recruitment Agency of the Year, winner of the 2019 NZ Hi-Tech award for Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector, and Bianca Jones being nominated for Gallup’s Global Manager of the Year Award.

