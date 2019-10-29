Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 9:11 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6344 (mid-rate) this morning.

The NZD has bounced off yesterday’s lows with risk appetite increasing amid continued optimism about US China trade talks along with overnight news that the European Union has granted and Boris Johnson accepted a Brexit deadline extension.

Overnight Boris Johnson formally accepted the EU's offer of a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020 ruling out his we will leave with or without a deal on the 31st Oct promise. Speaking in the Commons, Mr Johnson has again pushed for an early December election with the labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn continuing to insist that his party will only add its support for an early election if the prospect of a no-deal exit is taken off the table.

A statement from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that they are “making headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement," has helped push equity markets higher with the S&P now trading at record highs.

Despite the market pricing in a better than 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut its funds rate by 25 bps in the early hours of Friday morning, the US 10 year Treasury yield is trading at a six-week high of 1.85% as investors reduce their expectations for multiple cuts in 2020.

Global equity markets are on the front foot, - Dow +0.43%, S&P 500 +0.57%, FTSE +0.09%, DAX +0.37%, CAC +0.15%, Nikkei +0.30%, Shanghai +0.85%

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,492 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are slipping lower, down 1.5%% trading at $55.93 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 