Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland’s non-stop flight path into major US aviation hub

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

New Zealand travellers will soon be flown direct into one of the world’s largest aviation hubs – with the introduction of new non-stop flights between Auckland, New Zealand and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

From October 2020, American Airlines, the world’s largest airline[1], will launch daily flights during the popular northern winter travel period between Auckland Airport and its hub at Dallas-Fort Worth airport. The fourth busiest airport in the world, where American Airlines operates over 900 flights a day.

“This announcement is great news for New Zealanders. It’s going to mean greater choice for travellers, providing a direct service into the heartland of the U.S. and seamless connecting flights across American Airline’s network via Dallas-Fort Worth to 257 destinations, including 66 international and 191 U.S. cities,” said Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport’s General Manager of Aeronautical Commercial.

“What makes the U.S. market so unique for us is that we’re experiencing strong passenger growth in both directions, with outbound travel to the U.S. having grown faster than other destinations around the globe, with a 9.6 per cent growth rate over the last five years. Meanwhile visitors to New Zealand from the U.S. have grown by 8.7 per cent over the last year.

“This new route will provide a further boost to this important inbound visitor market by offering a seamless journey for premium leisure and business travellers from American Airlines’ extensive network to New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific via Auckland. Not to mention the expected economic benefit, with this new service expected to generate around $121 million for New Zealand each season,” says Mr Tasker.

Building on its popular daily flight between Auckland and Los Angeles (LAX), the new service will increase American Airlines’ flights to 14 per week at Auckland Airport in summer peak season October to March 2020. This will take the total number of direct flights between Auckland and the United States and Canada to 57 per week, serving 7 destinations.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 