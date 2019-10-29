American Airlines Welcomes New Zealanders to Its Home

American Airlines Welcomes New Zealanders to Its Home with New Nonstop Flights From Both North And South Islands

Airline adds new direct services from Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth and Christchurch to Los Angeles

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 29th October 2019 — A trip to Hollywood and Venice Beach will become even shorter for New Zealanders when American Airlines launches the first ever nonstop service from Christchurch, New Zealand (CHC), to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) next October. The airline is also adding the only direct service between Auckland, New Zealand (AKL) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), American’s home hub, which will launch at the same time.

These new routes are a direct result of the recently approved joint business with Qantas, which delivers new customer benefits like enhanced codeshare opportunities and increased frequent flyer benefits for American and Qantas customers.

The South Island’s Gateway to the US

American will fly to CHC three times per week from October 2020 through March 2021 with a Boeing 787-8. The 787-8 features 20 Flagship Business seats and 28 Premium Economy seats, providing additional comfort on the 13 hour flight. The aircraft offers a variety of entertainment options for customers, with access to power at every seat, live TV, and hundreds of movies, music, games and TV shows.

CHC to LAX creates unique one-stop connections to the United States not previously available by any other carrier. American has made a significant investment of NZ$2.5 billion (US$1.6 billion) in terminals 4 and 5 of its LAX hub and as the largest carrier at LAX, can connect New Zealanders to more than 70 destinations domestically and globally, with more than 200 flights operating out of LAX every day.

“The commercial success of our AKL-LAX route due to American’s love of New Zealand means it has been one of our best performing routes world-wide,” said Shane Hodges, American’s Managing Director of Asia Pacific Sales. “Americans have long had a love affair with the beauty that New Zealand offers, from wildlife and wineries, to hiking and cruises.

“It’s exciting for American that, not only are we bringing Americans closer to a variety of experiences offered by New Zealand with direct access to the South Island, but we are also able to offer New Zealanders increased connectivity to the United States through our powerful Pacific gateway hubs, LAX and DFW.”

Connecting Auckland with American’s Biggest Hub

American currently operates seasonal service from AKL to LAX and is next year adding another nonstop service to American’s biggest hub, DFW, from which it launches more than 900 flights a day. Flights will be operated with American’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9, with 30 Flagship Business seats and 21 Premium Economy seats. New flights from AKL to DFW will enable new one-stop connections to New Zealanders to more than 70 cities across the United States.

“American has made an all-time industry record investment of NZ$43.5 billion (US$28 billion) over the past six years in aircraft, people and products,” said Russ Fortson, American’s Managing Director of Asia Pacific Operations. “This enables us to offer an outstanding customer experience for those travelling between the United States and New Zealand, as well as all of our other routes around the world.

“American’s recent recognition by Business Traveller as the best North American Airline in the Asia Pacific speaks to our commitment and connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, and the wider region.”

And as American enhances its commitment to the region, seasonal AKL to LAX service will resume earlier next year — on October 7 — adding three weeks of service to the increasingly popular destination.

Benefits of the Qantas Joint Business

American and Qantas recently received final approval to form a joint business, which promises significant customer benefits not possible through any other form of cooperation. The carriers have already rolled out improved frequent flyer benefits, including higher earning rates for points and status credits on each airline’s network, and have expanded codeshare routes on each other’s network. Qantas will also increase from six weekly flights between Sydney, Australia (SYD) and DFW to daily service by mid-2020. Additionally, Qantas announced new service from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and to Brisbane, Australia (BNE), which will launch in February and April respectively. Qantas will have its code on American’s new flights to New Zealand, giving Qantas Frequent Flyers more opportunities to earn and redeem Qantas Points and Status Credits on American. Next year, American and Qantas will provide the most service to Australia and New Zealand from the U.S.

LAX–AKL flights beginning in Oct. 2020 will be available for purchase starting Nov. 10.

New LAX–CHC and DFW–AKL flights will be available for purchase starting Dec. 1.

Origin Destination Departure Time* Arrival Time* Season DFW AKL 10:30 p.m. 7:40 a,m,/8:40 a.m. (+2 days) Oct. 25, 2020–March 25, 2021 3 x weekly through Nov. 29 Daily starting Dec. 1 AKL DFW 11:15 a.m./12:15 p.m. 7:10 a.m. Oct. 27, 2020–March 27, 2021 3 x weekly through Nov. 29 Daily starting Dec. 3 LAX CHC 11:30 p.m. 9:25 a.m./10:25 a.m. Oct. 25, 2020–March 24, 2021

3 x weekly CHC LAX 1:10 p.m./2:10 p.m. 6 a.m. Oct. 27, 2020–March 26, 2021 3x weekly

*Flight times subject to change and account for Daylight Savings.

New flights are subject to government approval.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

