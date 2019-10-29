Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Public voting opens for AA Driven NZ Car of the Year

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Automobile Association

29 October 2019

Public voting opens for AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year “People’s Choice”

AA and NZME’s Driven have opened voting to the public to select their favourite vehicle of the top 10 finalists in the running for the 2019 AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year.

The People’s Choice Award powered by Driven will go to the vehicle that receives the most online votes before midnight 30 November, with the winner announced alongside New Zealand Car of the Year and Best in Class at a cocktail event on 10 December.


For the first time in the awards’ history, nearly a third of the top 10 contenders in the running for New Zealand Car of the Year are electric or hybrid models. In alphabetical order, the top 10 are:

BMW 3 Series
Ford Focus
Holden Acadia
Jaguar i-Pace
Mazda3
Peugeot 508
Renault Megane RS
Tesla Model 3
Toyota RAV4
Toyota Supra

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks said as a Member-led organisation, it’s important for the AA that all Kiwis get a chance to have their say.

“The People’s Choice Award gives New Zealand motorists the opportunity to get involved and voice their opinions by voting for their favourite. It’s also a great way for manufacturers to hear direct from their customers what they appreciate in a car,” Stella said.

“More than 53,000 Kiwis cast a vote last year, which was the then largest public motoring vote to date. With a wide variety of vehicles in contention this year, we’re anticipating Kiwis will again want to share their opinion of which vehicle they think is best.”

Voting is now open at aa.co.nz/peopleschoice. One lucky voter will win an eight-day Fiji cruise for two in an ocean view cabin.

Ends


