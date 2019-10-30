Kombucha consumption at an all-time high

30 October 2019

Kombucha consumption at an all-time high as Kiwis embrace healthier beverage options





Everybody’s Kombucha contains less sugar than most drinks on the market, making it a much healthier drink alternative for Kiwis in search of that perfect summer drink.



Kiwis after a healthier alternative to soft drinks or an effervescent non-alcoholic beverage are increasingly turning to kombucha, one of the most popular drinks in New Zealand.

The number of litres of the fermented fizzy tea consumed by Kiwis over the 12 month period to June 2019, more than doubled, with kombucha dominating the carbonated soft drink sales category in New Zealand.

The quantity of kombucha sold at supermarkets nationwide for the year ended June 2019 reached 1,850,000, up from 800,000 litres during the 12-month period to June 2018*.

This growth in consumption comes as no surprise, says Jason Anderson, Brand Director at Natural Sugars Ltd, the company behind a new inclusive Kombucha brand, Everybody’s Kombucha, which designed its brew for everybody to enjoy.

“You don’t have to be hippie to drink kombucha! “Kombucha is well and truly mainstream. It’s now recognised as a versatile drink choice for the whole family – a much healthier alternative to soft drinks and alcohol and is not loaded with sugar,” says Anderson.

“We wanted to provide Kiwis with a kombucha that is affordable, accessible and appeals to all, without compromising on taste.”

With just three and a half grams of sugar per one hundred millilitres, Everybody’s Kombucha is made using a unique processing technique which allows a probiotic low sugar beverage to survive outside of the fridge. This makes Everybody’s one of the first kombucha brands in the market that doesn’t need to be refrigerated.

Despite having a 2000-year old history, kombucha only became popular in Western society in the past decade. Since 2012, kombucha has been one of the fastest growing drink categories in New Zealand – now worth more than $18.7 million, up from $8 million in June 2018*.

Certified Nutritionist Helen Ridge, of Alive Natural Health, says the reason for the phenomenal growth is that people have become more conscious about their lifestyle choices and embraced this beneficial alternative to soft drinks, alcohol and fruit juices.

“Frequent consumption of excess amounts of sugar-sweetened beverages are a risk factor for obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dental cavities. Current evidence suggests reducing sugars, especially in the form of sweetened beverages, may help to maintain a healthy body weight,” says Ridge.

Everybody’s Kombucha is packed with probiotics and contains a strain of good bacteria known as Bacillus coagulans. That bacteria is extremely stable and has a unique ability to survive travelling through the stomach and into the gut, where it helps to create a healthy environment for digestion.

Mount Maunganui-based WAVE Creative Communications created the Everybody’s Kombucha brand with a deliberate attempt to break down the typical stereotypes associated with drinking kombucha.

“Kombucha can be a little bit intimidating. With its eastern visuals and health benefits it has traditionally been viewed as ‘niche’ or for the elite. We wanted to create a brand for everyone to enjoy,” says Craig Parker, Creative Director at WAVE Creative Communications Agency.

“We wanted to create a brand that flew in the face of tradition. Everybody’s is the country’s first kombucha to sit alongside soft drinks in the ambient aisle. It doesn’t need refrigeration, it’s not made in someone’s shed and you don’t have to be a hippie to love it and it tastes good!”

Everybody’s Kombucha is available at 145 New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores across the North Island for RRP $7.99 (pack of four) and comes in Sparkling Apple, Ginger & Lemon and Fresh Raspberry flavours – a refreshing choice for the warmer months ahead.

