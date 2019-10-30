Expanded avocado orchard for sale

A Northland avocado orchard containing a substantial portion of newly-planted trees scheduled to reach their optimum output potential in six years has been placed on the market for sale.

The 12-hectare property at Waiharara near Awanui contains 9.2 canopy hectares of Hass on Zutano rootstock across 12 well sheltered blocks – encompassing a total of 4,050 trees planted on free-draining sandy soils.

Eight of the blocks were planted in 2009, with the remaining four blocks planted in 2018. The orchard with its predominantly flat contour topography has production records over the past seven seasons showing the avocado trees harvested 2,040 trays in the 2012/2013 season and peaking at 17,100 trays in the 2018/2019 crop.

Now the freehold orchard and supporting infrastructure and buildings at 168 Heath Road is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Whangarei, with the tender closing on November 21. Salesperson and Northland horticulture specialist Vinni Bhula said the land was zoned for primary industry/market gardens and orchard use.

“Production forecasts for the orchard show the impact which the newly planted crop will deliver to the bottom line. The production estimate for the 2021/2022 season is for 18,000 trays of fruit, rising to 25,000 trays the following year, and peaking at approximately 32,500 trays around the 2025/2026 crop,” Mr Bhula said.

“Irrigation and fertigation of the orchard is supplied from a consented deep water bore feeding a fully-automated sprinkler system. The irrigation unit also powers the automated overhead sprinkler frost-protection system, protecting the entire orchard from any potential frost events.

“In parallel, Awanui has an average annual rainfall of approximately 1080 millimetres, and an average annual temperature of 16.2 degrees Celcius.

“The segregated blocks are predominantly bordered by maturing pinus radiata rows, with the newer blocks obviously surrounded by younger trees which will grow in parallel with the avocado plantings. The blocks are linked by well-defined vehicle access races.”

A catalogue of buildings linked to the sale of the Heath Road orchard includes:

• A modern single-level two-bedroom home with covered outdoor decking

• A three-bay implement shed and enclosed office/staff lunchroom amenity containing two toilets

and

• A stand-alone water irrigation pumping unit and fertiliser storage shed.

Mr Bhula said the range of machinery and equipment used for running the orchard – including a tractor, mower/mulcher, forks and bucket, and farm ute – were included as chattels linked to the block.

“Any new owner of the Waiharara avocado orchard has the choice of supplying fruit to any of four packhouses in the region – one in Awanui, one in Kerikeri, or two in Whangarei – all packing for domestic and export markets,” he said.

Mr Bhula said the Far North avocado scene has seen substantial investment in recent years with the major attraction being the regions sandy soils, temperate climate, and early maturity resulting in consistent yields annually.

“Demand continues to outstrip supply and the industry continues to develop and strengthen our export markets across Asia, which are still relatively untapped. From a real estate perspective, the biggest issue at the moment is not having enough supply of land for sale…. and this is a great problem to have,” he said.



