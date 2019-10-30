Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Expanded avocado orchard for sale

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 9:20 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Date 30.10.2019

Expanded avocado orchard for sale set to reach optimum potential in two years


A Northland avocado orchard containing a substantial portion of newly-planted trees scheduled to reach their optimum output potential in six years has been placed on the market for sale.

The 12-hectare property at Waiharara near Awanui contains 9.2 canopy hectares of Hass on Zutano rootstock across 12 well sheltered blocks – encompassing a total of 4,050 trees planted on free-draining sandy soils.

Eight of the blocks were planted in 2009, with the remaining four blocks planted in 2018. The orchard with its predominantly flat contour topography has production records over the past seven seasons showing the avocado trees harvested 2,040 trays in the 2012/2013 season and peaking at 17,100 trays in the 2018/2019 crop.

Now the freehold orchard and supporting infrastructure and buildings at 168 Heath Road is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Whangarei, with the tender closing on November 21. Salesperson and Northland horticulture specialist Vinni Bhula said the land was zoned for primary industry/market gardens and orchard use.

“Production forecasts for the orchard show the impact which the newly planted crop will deliver to the bottom line. The production estimate for the 2021/2022 season is for 18,000 trays of fruit, rising to 25,000 trays the following year, and peaking at approximately 32,500 trays around the 2025/2026 crop,” Mr Bhula said.

“Irrigation and fertigation of the orchard is supplied from a consented deep water bore feeding a fully-automated sprinkler system. The irrigation unit also powers the automated overhead sprinkler frost-protection system, protecting the entire orchard from any potential frost events.

“In parallel, Awanui has an average annual rainfall of approximately 1080 millimetres, and an average annual temperature of 16.2 degrees Celcius.

“The segregated blocks are predominantly bordered by maturing pinus radiata rows, with the newer blocks obviously surrounded by younger trees which will grow in parallel with the avocado plantings. The blocks are linked by well-defined vehicle access races.”

A catalogue of buildings linked to the sale of the Heath Road orchard includes:

• A modern single-level two-bedroom home with covered outdoor decking

• A three-bay implement shed and enclosed office/staff lunchroom amenity containing two toilets

and

• A stand-alone water irrigation pumping unit and fertiliser storage shed.

Mr Bhula said the range of machinery and equipment used for running the orchard – including a tractor, mower/mulcher, forks and bucket, and farm ute – were included as chattels linked to the block.

“Any new owner of the Waiharara avocado orchard has the choice of supplying fruit to any of four packhouses in the region – one in Awanui, one in Kerikeri, or two in Whangarei – all packing for domestic and export markets,” he said.

Mr Bhula said the Far North avocado scene has seen substantial investment in recent years with the major attraction being the regions sandy soils, temperate climate, and early maturity resulting in consistent yields annually.

“Demand continues to outstrip supply and the industry continues to develop and strengthen our export markets across Asia, which are still relatively untapped. From a real estate perspective, the biggest issue at the moment is not having enough supply of land for sale…. and this is a great problem to have,” he said.


ends

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 