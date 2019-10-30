Duffle&Co partner with online giant Mighty Ape

New Zealand B Corp Duffle&Co partner with online giant Mighty Ape to create a bigger and better positive social and environmental impact.



This brings huge value for the NZ business industry, showing that any corporation, large or small, can collaborate to create a joint positive impact.



[30/10/2019, Wellington, New Zealand] Duffle&Co are excited to announce their new found partnership with the popular New Zealand online retailer Mighty Ape. This is the first partnership of its kind for the ethical B Corp accessories brand, who are determined to show New Zealand businesses that it is possible to operate on a large scale at the same time as creating positive social and environmental change.

Emily Long, Marketing Director of Duffle&Co says “In partnering with a large retailer like Mighty Ape we are able to make a much bigger impact. We’ll be able to plant more mangrove trees in Indonesia (where we make our bags), thus restoring vital ecosystems. What’s clever about mangrove forests is their ability to remove carbon and store it, which is really needed in our current climate! Through this partnership we’re also able to provide more work hours to talented craftsman (keeping them out of sweatshops) that will be able to support their families and provide an education for their children”.

Using their business to instigate positive social and environmental change, Duffle&Co produce, make and distribute accessories to help them reverse environmental impact. Each product provides valuable hours of work to highly talented craftsmen, that previously lost their jobs due to the tradeshift to China. Through Duffle&Co, they are able to support themselves and their families, and give their children an education. Each product produced also plants 5 mangrove trees in Indonesia where the craftsman live.

Partnerships such as this are vital to for Duffle&Co to continue this much needed work. Currently stocked in over 40 stores across New Zealand and Australia, Mighty Ape will be the BCorps first large online retail partnership. They have already planted 180 mangrove trees and provided 198 work hours to craftsman in need, from their first order These figures are set to increase in the lead up to Christmas.

Made up of over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. Among these islands, there are 135 threatened mammal species, including the endangered Sumatran Tiger and Sumatran Elephants. These islands also make up 25% of global fish populations. To help protect these islands, Duffle&Co and Mighty Ape have opted to work with Eden Reforestation Projects Indonesia to restore, replant and protect these vital ecosystems. Prone to environmental disasters, mangrove restoration on these islands is essential to reduce the effects of flooding, tsunami's and soil erosion.

Gracie MacKinlay, Marketing Manager for Mighty Ape says “We are excited to offer the Duffle&Co range on our website, a product that not only focuses on quality and design but more importantly makes positive changes to the environment and communities. It's great to see more and more environmentally sustainable products emerging nowadays, so we are able to offer these options to the public to make a positive impact in some way. We are also looking at ways to reduce our own carbon footprint. Our purpose-built distribution centre attained the 5 Green Star Industrial Built v3 rating, it features rainwater reclamation, smart lighting to reduce power consumption, and much more. Our new packaging machine has eliminated the use of foam chips as void fill in our own packaging. Currently, 30% of our own packaging is sustainable and we are aiming to achieve 50% by April 2020 and 100% by 2021.”



Duffle&Co hope that other retailers and businesses in New Zealand take notice of their partnership and realise that it is possible to use business to instigate positive social and environmental change.

About Duffle&Co



Everything Duffle&Co do challenges the status quo by using business to instigate positive social and environmental change. Making beautiful bags just happens to be how they do it! They encourage people to wear their values, and cast a vote for craftsmanship over mass production, climate positive design and a future that envisions a cleaner planet.

Duffle&Co support talented craftsman in Bali, empower local communities, plant trees to restore biodiversity and wildlife populations, and offset their emissions by 120%, They are using fashion as a force for good, encouraging other businesses to do the same.

Business highlights:



Certified B Corporation

EKOS certified Climate Positive

Sustainable Business Network Award finalist for ‘Restoring Nature’ 2019

Finalist in the Rotary Kickstarter Award 2017

Finalist in the ExportNZ Excellence in Innovation Award 2018

Featured in a number of publications such as Vogue UK, Good Magazine, Kia Ora and Nadia Magazine

Planted over 10,000 mangrove trees in Indonesia to restore fish supplies, promote biodiversity and provide jobs to local villages with Eden Reforestation Projects.

Provided over 5,000 workdays to craftsmen in need in Indonesia, most of whom lost their jobs from the tradeshift to china

Advised & consulted large businesses in producing branded corporate merchandise to help them on their sustainable journey

For more details visit: https://duffleandco.com/

About Mighty Ape



Mighty Ape is NZ’s largest online pure-play retailer, NZ owned and operated. Their headquarters and 9,000 sqm distribution centre is based in Silverdale, Auckland. They stock over 800,000 products providing overnight and same-day delivery nationwide.

For more details, visit https://www.mightyape.co.nz/

