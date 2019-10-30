Manawanui leverages Cloud for growth

October 2019

New Zealand’s leading facilitator of Self-Direction Manawanui is leveraging Microsoft Azure Cloud to support its international expansion plans.

Manawanui enables people to live with greater independence by helping them purchase the support they need, employ the people they want and manage their budget.

In order to be able to grow, the organisation worked with NZ-owned IT support, cloud and communications company Intellium Technology to consolidate its IT support into a single provider and to start leveraging Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Phase one of the project was to transpose Manawanui’s existing server infrastructure environment into the Cloud and they are now moving into the second phase of improving the design and further strengthening security, as well as making it more scalable.

Neil Browning, Manawanui’s General Manager Products, Platform and Data says: “we continue to grow as a business and that’s an important part of it: using technology to allow us to scale effectively and efficiently.”

“We can build a solution in the cloud that suits our current position and that also supports our continued growth. The time that it takes to evolve within the cloud is measured in days instead of what has historically been weeks or months,” he says.

A significant part of Manawanui’s business is payroll as the organisation has more than 4000 customers nationwide and together those customers have many thousands of employees.

The agency holds a lot of sensitive employee and payroll information that needs to be protected, so security is of utmost importance.

“The security that can be delivered in Azure cloud and the capability of the cloud gives us a lot of options,” says Neil.

Mark Taylor, Intellium’s Director of Business Development, says Neil and his team can scale their applications, servers and resources when demand is required.

“Manawanui is an amazing New Zealand business doing inspiring work in the community and we are delighted to be supporting their endeavours and helping them to grow,” he says.



