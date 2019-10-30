Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Summer reduces fees on some KiwiSaver funds

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 12:28 pm
18 October 2019

Summer KiwiSaver has reduced its fees for its specialised cash and fixed interest income-based KiwiSaver funds along with multi-asset-class fund, the Summer Conservative Selection.

Trish Oakley, Head of Summer, said that fee levels were reviewed regularly. “We make a commitment to our members that alongside our focus on delivering performance, we consistently look for ways in which we can deliver value to our members.”

“Members of Summer KiwiSaver scheme can easily switch funds at no cost,” says Trish.

Martin Hawes, chair of the Summer Investment Committee, said that KiwiSaver investors should be regularly looking closely at their investment. “ We have seen some interesting dynamics in the market over recent months, and now might be a good time for some KiwiSaver investors to be reassessing their fund choice and mix of assets.”

Central to the Summer approach is a commitment to an active investment philosophy across all funds. We are pleased to be able to announce a new member in our investment management team. Jason Lindsay, ex ACC Australasian infrastructure portfolio manager has recently been appointed to manage Summer New Zealand Equities, Summer Australian Equities and Summer Listed Property Funds.

