Advantage Welcome Steve Smith as Regional Sales Executive

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Advantage


Steve brings experience and expertise to role responsible for expansion into Auckland’s SMB data protection market

(Auckland, NZ) Advantage is excited to welcome Steve Smith into the company as Regional Executive. Steve joins Advantage with 20 years’ industry experience in the IT sector.

In his new role, Steve will be responsible for developing new business relationships, promoting services and the overall expansion of Advantage’s data security services for small to medium-size businesses in the Auckland region. Steve is an accomplished professional with the right combination of technical knowledge, strategic decision-making skills and passion to help New Zealand businesses better manage and protect their customers’ data from cybersecurity threats.

“The exciting part is being able to bring a brand like Advantage, with its skills and people, into Auckland to help change the way people view data protection and security providers, and provide a fresh approach to how small to medium-size businesses tackle network security,” says Steve.

Previously, Steve led a multi-million-dollar outsourcing agreement as head of commercials and governance, after managing IT infrastructure at a fintec company. He also spent seven years with specialist cybersecurity distributor Chillisoft as director of technical services.

Advantage named as finalist in Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019

Advantage is proud to have been named as finalist in this year’s Reseller News Innovation Awards – an annual awards ceremony that celebrates and rewards excellence in the tech industry.

It is one of seven finalists in the SMB category under Partner Awards, which recognises small, mid-size and enterprise providers for their customer value and successes.

This year, Reseller News received 160 finalist submissions across eight categories from 79 businesses – partner, vendor and distributor organisations – in recognition of increased focus on customer innovation and excellence.

From PC manufacturer to security services across 35 years

Advantage provides leading IT services across all market verticals. With over three decades of experience and a future-focused team, its enterprise-level services and solutions are tailored to deliver real value to New Zealand businesses of all sizes. Its security and datacentre services are unique in the market – helping to eliminate risks to IT infrastructure and systems – and backed by a wide range of hardware and software partners.

