Summer KiwiSaver scheme statement receives hallmark again

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 4:28 pm
Forsyth Barr


Forsyth Barr’s Product Disclosure Statement for its Summer KiwiSaver scheme has again been awarded the WriteMark — the hallmark of document clarity and quality.

“The WriteMark shows our continued commitment to plain English and to making KiwiSaver easy for our members to understand so they can make informed investment decisions,” says Trish Oakley, Head of Summer.

The statement has been updated to reflect fee changes in some of the schemes funds along with legislative changes and is now the fourth year in a row that the WriteMark has been achieved. “To retain the WriteMark, a document needs to be reassessed each time it changes,” says Lynda Harris, founder and Chief Executive of Write Limited.

“The statement is a living document, and as it changes we will continue to keep it up to the WriteMark standard,’ says Trish Oakley. ‘We are committed to transparency and accessibility.”

Accessible information is a cornerstone for making wise decisions about investment, she says. “The statement clearly explains how the Summer KiwiSaver scheme works, its risks, and investors’ rights.”

“This also sits alongside our broader financial education commitment which we strive for via our investor education programme with Martin Hawes.”

Lynda Harris says, “Information about investment affects decisions that have a far-reaching impact. Forsyth Barr has committed to clarity in a field that’s known for its complexity. Their members can be confident that Forsyth Barr really does ‘walk the talk’ when it comes to putting readers’ needs first.”

What the WriteMark means
The WriteMark is a quality mark awarded to documents written to a high standard of plain English. A document that carries the WriteMark:
• is clear and easy to read
• saves time
• builds goodwill between an organisation and the public.

The WriteMark shows that a document has been checked for clarity, grammar, and presentation against a rigorous standard.

