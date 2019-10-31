Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6371 (mid-rate) this morning.

As widely expected the Federal Reserve cut its Target interest rate by 25bps for the third time in as many meetings. The Fed cited a sharp decline in business fixed investments along with slowing exports as contributing factors in their decision to reduce their target rate to 1.5% - 1.75%.

Once again the decision wasn’t unanimous with Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Esther George of Kansas City voting to keep rates on hold in the 8-2 vote count.

In a slight change to the wording the Fed replaced “will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion” with ‘will assess the appropriate path” of the Fed funds rate. The change in the wording does not indicate that the Fed are moving away from an easing bias but would suggest that the Fed are on hold for the rest of the year.

Earlier in the evening US economic data releases were better than expected with the Commerce Department reporting gross domestic product in the third quarter increased by 1.9% marginally slower than Q2’s 2.0% increase but ahead of the forecast 1.7% increase, while payroll processor ADP reported private sector employment rose by 125k jobs in October, beating forecasts of a 120k jobs increase.

The CAD is the weakest performing of the G10 currencies after kept its cash rate on hold at 1.75%, but signalled to the market that if had moved from a neutral to an easing bias. The Central bank cut their outlook for global economic growth in 2019 to 2.9% and said Canada’s gross domestic product will expand only 1.6% compared with a previous estimate of 2.0%.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow +0.02%, S&P 500 +0.04%, FTSE +0.34%, DAX -0.23%, CAC +0.45%, Nikkei -0.57%, Shanghai -0.50%

Gold prices are marginally higher, up 0.5% trading at $1,493 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have fallen sharply, down 2.3%, trading at $54.69 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 