Study could usher in new era of recycling

Christchurch, New Zealand, 31st October 2019: A feasibility study is underway to determine whether Canterbury’s discarded plastic and paper products could be sorted, processed and recycled in the South Island. The study has been launched by EcoCentral (ECL), who manage the recycling and processing of refuse collections in the region, to identify innovative recycling solutions that meet evolving global standards.

A large percentage of New Zealand’s recyclable waste is currently sent offshore to be sorted, processed and recycled. Plastics and paper are separated first but must undergo a much more rigorous sorting and cleaning process before being recycled to Asian markets. EcoCentral currently sorts recyclables to a high-quality level for export to plants they have visited, ensuring they are compliant and ethical.

The study will further build on this commitment to doing the right thing and investigate whether more can be done in New Zealand, says ECL’s Chief Executive Craig Downie. “The international markets are continuing to tighten up the quality of recyclable material that they will accept. We want to know if there are any viable options for managing mixed plastic and paper product onshore, and whether this can be done at scale across Canterbury and the South Island.”

Additionally, New Zealand is one of 180 countries that has committed to the Basel Convention, which aims to better regulate global trade in plastic recycling to prevent environmental pollution. The Convention will restrict the export of mixed product overseas from 2021 onwards.

“We’re taking a leadership role in the future of the industry and ensuring the implementation of the most sustainable solutions. Doing the right thing means taking every necessary step to avoid landfilling waste, and maximising the value and reuse of product. It’s also about educating manufacturers, businesses, households and individuals about how they can help.”

“Mixed plastic currently makes up about 5% of the typical kerbside recycling volume, with mixed paper at around 30% - so finding long term, onshore, environmentally sustainable solutions, is very important to the industry,” says Downie.

The feasibility study will investigate the scale, economics, and environmental conditions required to make onshore processing of mixed paper and plastic viable for recycling collected in Canterbury, and potentially lead the way for others. “It’s critical that we have a clear understanding of the realistic potential and challenges, the economic value it represents, and a roadmap for the future. By being able to process in New Zealand, we’re establishing a circular economy, aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources.”

‘Recycling is alive and well in New Zealand and it is our aim to ensure this continues to evolve through best practice processes.”

Findings from the study are expected in March 2020.

