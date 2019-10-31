Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tatua Cooking Cream Wins NZ Food Award

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 9:40 am
Press Release: Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd

25 October 2019

Tatua’s Cooking Cream has won the prestigious New Zealand Food Award in the chilled category.

The New Zealand Food Awards celebrate New Zealand manufactured products, focusing on innovation and excellence. The winning products earn the New Zealand Food Award’s quality mark to highlight the superiority of their products. The awards were announced at the New Zealand Foods Awards Gala event on 23 October in Auckland.

“This win highlights Tatua’s commitment to quality and innovation by offering specialised food and ingredients solutions” says Hayes Taylor, Tatua Foods Business Manager. “Our focus is on developing high-quality, innovative products that have excellent functional properties”.

Tatua’s Cooking Cream is a pre-reduced cream that was initially developed for professional chefs and commercial kitchens. Its excellent coating and heat stability properties means it does not require further reduction and this has the benefit of saving on cooking time. “We recognised that this was a product that would be useful to in home chefs too and was a natural extension to our existing retail range of premium creams, which includes Mascarpone, Crème Fraiche and Sour Cream. We launched Tatua Cooking Cream into supermarkets earlier this year when we rebranded and relaunched our retail and foodservice products in new packaging” says Taylor.

The relaunch of Tatua’s premium creams range also introduced new resealable packaging for the brand. This new packaging format improves and extends in-home usage and reduces wastage.

The Tatua speciality cream range featuring Tatua’s Cooking Cream can be found in New World, Pak n Save and Countdown stores. Tatua’s Cooking Cream is also available in 1kg and 10 litre formats for foodservice customers.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 