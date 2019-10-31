Tatua Cooking Cream Wins NZ Food Award

25 October 2019

Tatua’s Cooking Cream has won the prestigious New Zealand Food Award in the chilled category.

The New Zealand Food Awards celebrate New Zealand manufactured products, focusing on innovation and excellence. The winning products earn the New Zealand Food Award’s quality mark to highlight the superiority of their products. The awards were announced at the New Zealand Foods Awards Gala event on 23 October in Auckland.

“This win highlights Tatua’s commitment to quality and innovation by offering specialised food and ingredients solutions” says Hayes Taylor, Tatua Foods Business Manager. “Our focus is on developing high-quality, innovative products that have excellent functional properties”.

Tatua’s Cooking Cream is a pre-reduced cream that was initially developed for professional chefs and commercial kitchens. Its excellent coating and heat stability properties means it does not require further reduction and this has the benefit of saving on cooking time. “We recognised that this was a product that would be useful to in home chefs too and was a natural extension to our existing retail range of premium creams, which includes Mascarpone, Crème Fraiche and Sour Cream. We launched Tatua Cooking Cream into supermarkets earlier this year when we rebranded and relaunched our retail and foodservice products in new packaging” says Taylor.

The relaunch of Tatua’s premium creams range also introduced new resealable packaging for the brand. This new packaging format improves and extends in-home usage and reduces wastage.

The Tatua speciality cream range featuring Tatua’s Cooking Cream can be found in New World, Pak n Save and Countdown stores. Tatua’s Cooking Cream is also available in 1kg and 10 litre formats for foodservice customers.

ends





