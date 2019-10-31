Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shelly Bay Development Given Greenlight

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 5:37 pm
Press Release: The Wellington Company


Wellington’s Shelly Bay Taikuru development has been given the greenlight to proceed and its developer says the decision marks an opportunity for the city to celebrate Wellington’s innate greenness.

The independent panel tasked with reviewing the development’s resource consent released its unanimous decision today to grant consent for the development.


The development is the result of a partnership between local mana whenua Taranaki Whānui and The Wellington Company.


The Commissioners were satisfied that the proposal is consistent with Part 2 of the Resource Management Act, and were satisfied that the development proposal has been designed (with appropriate conditions) to sufficiently mitigate potential adverse effects.

Ian Cassels, Managing Director of The Wellington Company says the outcome is something the city has long needed, and the resource consent decision means the public can now experience an ‘‘absolute game changer for the city - particularly in the environmental stakes.’’

“Up until now, Wellingtonians have caught glimpses of the final product through renders, because that is all you are allowed to confirm before resource consent. The reality will be an absolute game changer, and our intention is to ensure that the environment sits at the forefront of every decision we make from here.”

Cassels says the project already has a number of environmental considerations to its name - including New Zealand’s first electric ferry and its participation in the Predator Free Wellington scheme - but that there is a lot more that needs to be done.


Cassels called for a ceasefire from opponents of the project in order for the developer and the iwi to engage with the community.


"Hold fire, and give us a chance to work with you and show you what Shelly Bay can become."


“We will shortly commence public workshops so members of the public can come and talk to us about the outcomes they want to see within the development and for the wider community.”


“The resource consent confirmation also means the Shelly Bay Taikuru development is now officially a citizen of the Miramar Peninsula. Given the value the Miramar community places on the environment, we are keen to engage and be active in this space.”

Cassels’ previous developments includes the 5-Green Star rated Spark Central on Willis Street in Wellington.

