Fidelity Life dials up customer experience with new CCO

Fidelity Life, New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer and ANZIIF Life Insurance Company of the Year, has appointed Pete Doherty as its new Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Chief Executive Officer Nadine Tereora says the CCO role is a crucial one as Fidelity Life ramps up its customer-focused transformation.

“I’m delighted to welcome Pete to Fidelity Life. We know one of the keys to unlocking our future success is delivering great customer experiences – and Pete will be responsible for shaping our customer strategy and using human-centred design to make this happen.”

Pete joins Fidelity Life from 2degrees where he’s been the Head of Business Transformation, responsible for driving a customer experience transformation to enable digital innovation and customer centricity.

During his career Pete’s worked in customer experience roles at BNZ, Warehouse Mobile and Spark, and early on spent time as a consultant with EY and KPMG.

“Pete’s appointment is another important milestone as we work towards a sustainable and successful future, with the customer at the centre of everything we do,” says Nadine.

Pete starts at Fidelity Life on 25 November 2019 and will join the Executive team, reporting to Nadine.





