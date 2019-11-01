Montoux’s Success Recognised in 2019 TIN Report



1 November 2019



Montoux welcomes the announcement they were selected for recognition as a promising Early Stage Company for the prestigious 2019 TIN Report. The TIN report identifies New Zealand’s largest globally-focused companies in the tech sector.

The Early Stage Company award category recognises ten of the most promising early stage companies in the 2019 TIN Report as selected by a panel of industry research and data analysts.

The TIN Report was launched last night in Auckland at gala event and awards ceremony that brought together the largest gathering of investors, influencers, and CEOs on the NZ tech sector calendar.

Montoux’s Chief Operating Officer Toni Moyes attended the launch and gala event alongside other leaders in the other New Zealand tech community. “It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the collective success of the technology sector and the contribution we make to the New Zealand economy through the launch of the iconic TIN report,” Moyes says.

Montoux is thrilled to be recognised among the most promising emerging companies and to celebrate the success of the tech sector as a whole.

Since Montoux’s founding seven years ago in Lyall Bay, the company has grown exponentially. With offices in Wellington CBD, New York, and soon to be Sydney and London, Montoux works with some of the biggest names in insurance and continues to grow across markets and industry challenges.



