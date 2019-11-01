Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Importance of growing fresh vegetables and fruit made clear

Friday, 1 November 2019, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Importance of growing fresh vegetables and fruit made clear in Horticulture New Zealand’s freshwater submission

HortNZ has made clear to the Government in its submission on freshwater management that it is critical that New Zealand can grow enough fresh vegetables and fruit to feed itself, now and in the future.

‘Our industry is right behind moves to improve freshwater quality in New Zealand,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘At the same time, our industry must be supported to grow enough fresh and healthy vegetables and fruit to feed New Zealanders and support their wellbeing, now and in the future.

‘In our submission, we have said that audited Farm Management Plans are the best way to go to ensure that vegetable and fruit growers are following good practice, and minimising their environmental impact.

‘Also, that there should be no limitation on changing land use to horticulture, provided this is done under independently audited Farm Environment Plans.

‘Growers know how to manage their land and water resources for successive generations. Let the growers apply their expertise and hold them accountable through independently audited Farm Environment Plans.’

In its submission, HortNZ pointed out that irrigation is necessary to grow vegetables and fruit commercially.

‘New precision irrigation techniques control nutrient application and limit leaching,’ says Mike. ‘That is why we have said in our submission that the 10 hectare limitation for the use of irrigation should be removed for low impact horticulture.

‘We also point out that crop rotation is necessary to produce healthy vegetables. That is why growers should be allowed to swap the same amount of land into vegetables and back again.’

Lastly, Mike says the timeframes under the Government’s current proposals do not give growers enough time to develop quality Farm Environment Plans.

‘For catchments that are deemed sensitive, we support the 2022 timeframe, but for all other catchments the target should be 2025. A staged approach would also help with the fact that currently, there are not enough suitably qualified consultants available to assist growers with Farm Environment Plan development.’

To read HortNZ’s full submission, click here.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 