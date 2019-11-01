Seating To Go joins the Geneva Healthcare Group

Seating To Go joins the Geneva Healthcare Group from 1 November 2019.

Seating To Go provides a comprehensive specialist service from wheelchair assessment and training, to equipment repairs, servicing and modifications. A preferred provider for the Ministry Of Health and ACC, they have been operating across the Central North Island since 1997.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Seating To Go into Geneva Healthcare. They have a strong foundation, a well-run operation and a great business philosophy and culture that complement ours,” says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

Since 1996, Geneva Healthcare have been New Zealand’s trusted experts in aged care, illness, injury & disability support. They also provide personalised wellness and rehabilitation services that enable their Clients to live at home, stay connected to their community and continue employment.

“Complementing the services we provide under Gains@Geneva, together with Seating To Go, we can deliver more services that enable more people to have greater independence and the opportunity to participate more in their communities and the workforce,” adds Veronica.

“I am pleased to announce that Seating To Go will be joining the Geneva Healthcare Group. After 22 years owning the business, I can see the opportunities and benefits for our clients, our team and our service, in aligning with a well-resourced organisation who share similar values and vision. We will continue to operate as ‘Seating To Go – Pumau ki te Oranga', with our existing team continuing to deliver services. I will continue to be the Service Manager, but now with the ability to truly focus on service delivery, innovation and best practice. It is truly an exciting time ahead,” says Debbie Wilson, Occupational Therapist and one of the founding directors of Seating To Go.

